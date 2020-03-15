Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

