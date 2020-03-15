ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $25.06. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,336,863 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

