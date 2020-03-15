Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $2,959,683.36 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $2,959,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,807,174.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

