QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of QCOM opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.