Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $226,743.75 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $226,743.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

