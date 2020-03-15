Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.03 and last traded at $76.64, 18,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 262,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,815,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

