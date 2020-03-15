Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 100,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,040,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

