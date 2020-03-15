Randall J. Weisenburger Purchases 45,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VLO opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.34. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

