Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Down 1.8%

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.18, approximately 40,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 530,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.90%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.