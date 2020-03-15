RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Sells $294,450.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,283.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RP opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RealPage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

