Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $522.00

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 522 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.92), with a volume of 2625590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.18).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Redrow to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 981 ($12.90) in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 894.73 ($11.77).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 688.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

