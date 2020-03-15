Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RHE opened at $0.92 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.30.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

