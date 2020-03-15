Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

News stories about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Mackie set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

RIO stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Rio2

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

