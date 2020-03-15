Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rostelecom OJSC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Rostelecom OJSC has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.