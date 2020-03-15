Rotork’s (RTOXF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RTOXF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rotork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

