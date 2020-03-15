Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

