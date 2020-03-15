SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SHNWF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.