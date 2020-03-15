Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 693.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 477,226 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,209,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 558,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 246,404 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

