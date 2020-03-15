Short Interest in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Grows By 22.0%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $5,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $55,022,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.