Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Drops By 6.9%

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 228,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

KIQ stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

