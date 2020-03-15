Short Interest in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Drops By 13.1%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 17,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.46 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

