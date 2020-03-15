Short Interest in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rises By 12.0%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 437,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

