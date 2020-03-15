SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

SIBN stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. SI-Bone has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $351.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.09.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,254 shares of company stock worth $1,039,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

