Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

SPX opened at GBX 8,225 ($108.20) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a one year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,936.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,499.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

