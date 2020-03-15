Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 643.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE SR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

