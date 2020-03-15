Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Steris by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

