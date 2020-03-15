Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 4.1%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 4,770,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,252,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,897.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453 in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunrun by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.