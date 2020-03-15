Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Down 30%

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) shares were down 30% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 179,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 55,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price target on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

About Superior Gold (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

