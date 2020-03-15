SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $47.07 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.