T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 706.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 71,741 shares of company stock worth $79,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.