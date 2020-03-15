TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

TTWO opened at $116.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

