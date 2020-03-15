Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.75, 57,410 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,396,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. CWM LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

