Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after buying an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,189,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

