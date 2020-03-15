Thomas W. Seger Purchases 15,000 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,376.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.