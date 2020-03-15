Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.26. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 976,560 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

