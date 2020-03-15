TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Update

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 88,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TAT opened at $0.27 on Friday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.