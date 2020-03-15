TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 761.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 456,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 89.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 629,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter.

TRXC opened at $0.38 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $33.22.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.