TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in TransUnion by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 38,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,465,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 150,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.58.

NYSE TRU opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,314 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,944. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.