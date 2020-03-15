Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPHS. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Place by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 391,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Place by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TPHS opened at $1.88 on Friday. Trinity Place has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

