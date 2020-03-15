Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $570,584.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. OTR Global downgraded Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

