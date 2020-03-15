UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday.

Savills stock opened at GBX 811 ($10.67) on Friday. Savills has a twelve month low of GBX 809.50 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,028.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

In related news, insider Stacey Cartwright bought 2,123 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 930 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £19,743.90 ($25,971.98).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

