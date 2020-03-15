United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

UTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

