ValuEngine Downgrades Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) to Hold

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Bimini Capital Managment stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Bimini Capital Managment has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.55.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

