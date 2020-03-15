ValuEngine Upgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to “Sell”

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

