Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Viad worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,373,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Viad by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Viad by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Viad’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

