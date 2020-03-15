ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 5%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $41.15, 33,592 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 684,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after buying an additional 152,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,167,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 30,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

