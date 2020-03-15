Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Down 14%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares traded down 14% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37, 1,212,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 312,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vista Gold accounts for approximately 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.09% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.