Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIS. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

