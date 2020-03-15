Walter S. Hulse III Buys 10,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00.

OKE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

