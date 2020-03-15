Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Trading Down 5.6%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.01, approximately 514,484 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 359,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSG shares. Loop Capital cut Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wanda Sports Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSG. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group during the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wanda Sports Group in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000.

About Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

